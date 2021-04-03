 

Beautiful weather on tap for Easter Sunday and for the first half of the work week

Weather

We are seeing beautiful weather across much of the News 3 viewing area this evening as a high pressure system remains parked over our area. This will keep us dry and cool once again, with low temperatures dropping into the low 40s and in some cases the mid to upper 30s as we head throughout the overnight hours and into early Sunday morning. Thus, the National Weather Service has placed much of the News 3 viewing area under a Frost Advisory lasting until 9 AM EDT tomorrow morning. Make sure to protect your plants and bring any pets inside to protect them from the cold!

We will wake up cold for Easter Sunday morning, but most importantly we will remain sunny and albeit much warmer by the afternoon, with temperatures topping out in the low 70s. We will continue with this trend of sunny and dry weather throughout the remainder of the weekend and into early next week as high pressure remains dominant over the southeastern US.

Our focus will then shift to a low pressure system and associated cold front that will begin moving towards the region on Wednesday. Rain chances will arrive as we head throughout the afternoon and evening on Thursday and into Friday as well. So far, we are not looking any chances for severe weather with this system, just some scattered showers and possibly a few thunderstorms. This system should move out of the region as we head into next Saturday early on in the day.

For now though, soak in the beautiful and dry weather and have a happy Easter!

7 Day Forecast

Saturday

50° / 39°
Clear
Clear 0% 50° 39°

Sunday

72° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 3% 72° 45°

Monday

77° / 49°
Sunny
Sunny 5% 77° 49°

Tuesday

80° / 54°
Sunny
Sunny 6% 80° 54°

Wednesday

83° / 61°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 16% 83° 61°

Thursday

76° / 61°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 68% 76° 61°

Friday

78° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 47% 78° 60°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

48°

11 PM
Clear
1%
48°

46°

12 AM
Clear
1%
46°

44°

1 AM
Clear
1%
44°

44°

2 AM
Clear
1%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
1%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
1%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
1%
41°

40°

6 AM
Clear
3%
40°

40°

7 AM
Clear
3%
40°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
40°

45°

9 AM
Sunny
2%
45°

53°

10 AM
Sunny
0%
53°

59°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
59°

63°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

66°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
66°

67°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
67°

69°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

69°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
69°

71°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

6 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

71°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
71°

68°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
68°

64°

9 PM
Clear
1%
64°

60°

10 PM
Clear
1%
60°

