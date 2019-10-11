Beautiful weather to end the week.

Beautiful today with highs in the middle 80s and sunny skies, look for a few clouds to build in the afternoon but overall a calm day ahead.

A cold front will move across the area on Saturday bringing a slim chance of a few isolated showers with it, high temperatures ahead of the front will reach the middle 80s but overnight temperatures will dip into the 50s to near 60 for most of the area.

The front looks to stall out and linger just south of the area on Sunday into next week and this means that our rain chances will slightly go up. A few isolated showers will be possible late Sunday into early Monday morning and then again on Tuesday.

Another cold front looks to move through the area Wednesday giving us another chance of showers, high pressure will build in behind it and believe it or not we could see our temperatures dip to the upper 70s. Average high for this time of the year is around 79 degrees so we would drop down to near average, only time will tell and we’ll keep an eye on it as we get closer.