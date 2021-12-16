Beshear gives update on deadly tornadoes in Western Kentucky

A car sits in the debris caused by a tornado in Bowling Green, Ky., Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. A monstrous tornado killed dozens of people in Kentucky and the toll was climbing Saturday after severe weather ripped through at least five states, leaving widespread devastation. (AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

FRANKFORT, KY (WOWK) – Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear updated the state on the deadly tornadoes that struck Western Kentucky just under a week ago.

More than 70 Kentuckians have died in connection to the storms. The governor said Tuesday those who died range in ages from 2-months-old to 98-years-old.

Police in Bowling Green announced this afternoon a 13-year-old reported missing after the tornadoes was found dead this morning. The Bowling Green Police said the girl’s mother, father, three siblings and grandmother were also killed in the disaster. Officials in Bowling Green also say with the tragic discovery of the teenager’s body, all 244 people originally reported missing from Bowling Green have now been accounted for.

The storms also destroyed several homes and businesses and knocked out power to thousands of people. Beshear says reports show 138 Kentuckians went to emergency rooms following the tornadoes, but there is no data on how many people were or are still hospitalized or what their conditions are.

The governor says the state parks are opened to displaced residents and first responders, and the timeline for the openings has been extended to four weeks. Those in need of emergency housing can reach out to their local emergency management office or local state park for assistance.

Individuals and business owners who experienced losses can apply for assistance at DisasterAssistance.gov, by calling 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585, or by downloading the FEMA App.

The state has also started a relief fund for those impacted. Those who want to donate to that fund can visit TeamWKYReliefFund.ky.gov. The fund has already raised more than $9.89 million through more than 66,000 donations. Beshear says the state will work to make sure these funds are available to support Kentuckians for the long-term recovery from the disaster.

“We’re not broken,” Beshear said. “We will rebuild. We’ll get through it, and we’ll get through it together.”

Kentucky Emergency Management Director Michael Dossett says thousands of customers are still without power, not counting those serviced by the Mayfield Electric Company, which was destroyed. He says power was restored to 10,000 customers last night and crews are working as fast as possible to get power to Kentuckians.

Kentucky First Lady Britainy Beshear also announced Monday evening the launch of the Western Kentucky Toy Drive to help the families who lost so much in the tornadoes just weeks before Christmas. The state will be accepting donations from today through Saturday, Dec. 18. The drive is collecting items for children from infants to teenagers including toys, books, electronics, and $25 VISA or Mastercard gift cards.

All items donated must be unwrapped, but Kentuckians can also donate wrapping materials such as paper and bows along with their items. The first lady says multiple law enforcement agencies will be accepting the donations. This toy drive is not accepting clothing items at this time.

For more information on the drive, visit the governor and first lady’s websites.

The Salvation Army is also taking up monetary donations to assist those impacted by the disaster. Beshear also encourages Kentuckians to donate blood to the Red Cross to help the area’s hospitals and medical centers.