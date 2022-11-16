A big cool down tonight, with temperatures dropping back into the mid to lower 30s tomorrow morning, afternoon highs will still reach into the 50s. We will continue to see a cooling pattern as we head into the weekend with reading dropping to subfreezing temperatures Friday. We will warm slightly for our Saturday and Sunday with readings just above freezing, but on Monday we will see another cooldown with conditions dipping below freezing again.

By Tuesday, we will start to see conditions warm back up, thanks to a system moving in and bringing a small chance of rain Tuesday. This system moving up from the gulf could bring stray showers starting Tuesday morning at lasting throughout the day.

With this moisture moving in, we will see temperatures warm back into the mid-40s in the morning and mid-60s by Tuesday afternoon. This warming trend will continue as we head further into next week, with morning lows warming further into the upper 40s, and afternoon highs will remain in the mid-60s.

For our extended forecast, we are keeping an eye on a system that has the potential to bring rain for our Thanksgiving and even for Black Friday.