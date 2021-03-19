 

Billingsley Alabama resident survives tornado struck home on 3-18-21 outbreak

Weather

Yesterday, Alabama authorities received 17 reports of tornadoes across the state including Tuscaloosa, Jefferson, Chilton, and Autauga counties.

This video from Josh Pate shows an E-F-2 tornado that touched down in Billingsley yesterday–that’s in Autauga County.

News 3 received this photo from Jillian Baker of her father-in-law’s house in Billingsley, Alabama.
As you can see, much of the house was destroyed…

Thankfully, the family is all ok… they got into a small closet just seconds before the tornado struck.
This illustrates the importance of having a safe space and a safety plan… It could save your life during severe weather.

