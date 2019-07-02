Bizarre hail storm leaves feet of ice in Guadalajara

GUADALAJARA, Mexico (CBS News)-A bizarre summer hailstorm left a Mexican city buried in up to six feet of ice Sunday. The unusual weather event in Guadalajara –northwest of the capital of Mexico City – damaged homes and cars, but there were no reports of injuries.

Enrique Alfaro, the governor of Jalisco, tweeted about the government’s response to the freakish hailstorm, along with photos of ice tall enough to cover vehicles’ wheels. He was stunned by what he saw in Guadalajara, Jalisco’s capital, and suggested climate change may be the cause of the ice storm.

“I was in the place to assess the situation and witnessed scenes I had never seen: hail more than a meter high, and then we wonder if climate change exists,” he tweeted in Spanish.