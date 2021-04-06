Blocked by high pressure, lessening storms but not in the extended forecast

The readings continue to be above average and the sun continues to remain dominant in the forecast. We will be tracking a slow moving front but the rain will hold off until the end of the week.

The front will first kick two strong waves across central Alabama. The first wave moves close to our viewing area before it weakens along the I-85 corridor Thursday morning and then another Friday morning, which may bring our first best chance of rainfall.

Saturday the physical cold front will add more energy to the region. This will likely time out with afternoon heating, Saturday afternoon along with a few strong storms and possibly a few severe.

Saturday Weather Aware: Isolated damaging wind appears to be the primary hazard but stay tuned to see how the timing may change and if the Storm Prediction Center increases our risk level.