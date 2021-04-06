 

Blocked by high pressure, lessening storms but not in the extended forecast

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The readings continue to be above average and the sun continues to remain dominant in the forecast. We will be tracking a slow moving front but the rain will hold off until the end of the week.

The front will first kick two strong waves across central Alabama. The first wave moves close to our viewing area before it weakens along the I-85 corridor Thursday morning and then another Friday morning, which may bring our first best chance of rainfall.

Saturday the physical cold front will add more energy to the region. This will likely time out with afternoon heating, Saturday afternoon along with a few strong storms and possibly a few severe.

Saturday Weather Aware: Isolated damaging wind appears to be the primary hazard but stay tuned to see how the timing may change and if the Storm Prediction Center increases our risk level.

Plus, you can always download the WRBL First Alert Radar app for the latest forecast:

For iOS users, you can get the weather app here

For Android users, you can get the weather app here

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Tuesday

79° / 52°
Fair
Fair 0% 79° 52°

Wednesday

82° / 59°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 7% 82° 59°

Thursday

77° / 61°
Thundershowers
Thundershowers 61% 77° 61°

Friday

79° / 62°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 46% 79° 62°

Saturday

70° / 59°
Thunderstorms
Thunderstorms 65% 70° 59°

Sunday

77° / 55°
Isolated Thunderstorms
Isolated Thunderstorms 45% 77° 55°

Monday

80° / 58°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 22% 80° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

79°

7 PM
Sunny
0%
79°

75°

8 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

71°

9 PM
Clear
0%
71°

67°

10 PM
Clear
1%
67°

64°

11 PM
Clear
1%
64°

62°

12 AM
Clear
1%
62°

59°

1 AM
Clear
1%
59°

58°

2 AM
Clear
2%
58°

57°

3 AM
Clear
2%
57°

55°

4 AM
Clear
4%
55°

55°

5 AM
Mostly Clear
5%
55°

54°

6 AM
Clear
6%
54°

53°

7 AM
Mostly Clear
7%
53°

53°

8 AM
Mostly Sunny
7%
53°

58°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
58°

64°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
64°

70°

11 AM
Mostly Sunny
1%
70°

75°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
75°

77°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
77°

79°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
79°

80°

3 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
80°

80°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

81°

5 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
81°

80°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
80°

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories