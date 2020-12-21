 

Blue skies for the next few days. Then, a front on Christmas Eve that will have our overnight temps in the 20s!

We will remain clear for the remainder of the night and will dip into the upper 30s. As for tomorrow, we expect mostly clear skies with a few clouds entering the area around mid-day. Again, our highs will be in the lower 60s and our nightly lows will be in the upper 30s. Wednesday will be much of the same, however we could see a few light showers from prefrontal moisture that will be lifted into the region overnight. Come Christmas Eve, a front will march in and out. We will see cloudy skies and moderate rainfall with a few pockets dropping some heavier rain. Our temperatures throughout the day will remain in the mid to low 50s due to the vast cloud cover, but once the front passes, our temperatures will plummet overnight into the upper 20s.  

7 Day Forecast

Monday

57° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 0% 57° 39°

Tuesday

65° / 39°
Sunny
Sunny 11% 65° 39°

Wednesday

65° / 53°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 2% 65° 53°

Thursday

57° / 28°
Rain
Rain 79% 57° 28°

Friday

41° / 24°
Sunny
Sunny 2% 41° 24°

Saturday

49° / 28°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 3% 49° 28°

Sunday

55° / 41°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 11% 55° 41°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

55°

6 PM
Clear
2%
55°

52°

7 PM
Clear
2%
52°

49°

8 PM
Clear
2%
49°

48°

9 PM
Clear
2%
48°

47°

10 PM
Clear
2%
47°

46°

11 PM
Clear
2%
46°

45°

12 AM
Clear
3%
45°

45°

1 AM
Clear
6%
45°

44°

2 AM
Clear
6%
44°

43°

3 AM
Clear
6%
43°

42°

4 AM
Clear
10%
42°

41°

5 AM
Clear
11%
41°

41°

6 AM
Clear
11%
41°

40°

7 AM
Clear
11%
40°

40°

8 AM
Sunny
11%
40°

43°

9 AM
Sunny
5%
43°

48°

10 AM
Sunny
2%
48°

52°

11 AM
Sunny
1%
52°

57°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
57°

60°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
60°

62°

2 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

63°

3 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

63°

4 PM
Sunny
0%
63°

62°

5 PM
Sunny
0%
62°

