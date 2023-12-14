Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another pleasant day today, as morning lows trended just a little bit warmer early this morning. Readings warmed into the lower 60s this afternoon, and winds picked up with gusts up to 15 mph.

Tomorrow morning will be a little bit cooler, as lows drop back into the mid 30s for your Friday morning. Winds will be breezy again tomorrow with gusts up to 20 mph. Clouds will start to move in late tomorrow night ahead of this weekend’s gulf low.

Rain chances start to ramp up by Saturday evening as this weekends system starts to move inland. Right now the track of this system remains uncertain, but models all agree showers for this weekend. The best chance and heaviest rain will move in earlier on Sunday, and will likely be out by that evening.

This system will bring windy conditions this weekend with gusts up to 30 mph. Even though conditions clear by Monday, expect breezy weather to linger through the start of the week.

Behind this low pressure system, temperatures cool back off into the mid 30s by Tuesday morning. Conditions will stay clear through next workweek.