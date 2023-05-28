Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- This morning, temperatures cooler with readings in the low to mid 50s, but highs will warm up into the upper 70s. Conditions will be pleasant again with a few passing clouds throughout the day.

An Atlantic low will continue to bring showers to part of the coast. So if you plan to travel to the Carolinas this weekend be prepared for wet roads.

Readings will begin to warm back up starting tomorrow. By Saturday, afternoon highs will increase into the upper 80s, and some areas may even see lower 90s.

The chance of rain will return to the First Alert forecast early Thursday and will linger into next weekend.