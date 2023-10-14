Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Starting off our Saturday with cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Later this afternoon, a cool front will pass through the southeast bringing clearer skies to end the day. Behind this front, wind gusts will gust up to 20 mph. Temperatures overnight will dip into the low to mid 50s Sunday morning.

Tomorrow will start off clear but clouds will begin to move back into the area after midday. Winds will be breezy again in the afternoon as gusts reach up to 25 mph. Highs tomorrow will be cooler in the mid 60s.

An area of high pressure will move into the southeast, bringing drier conditions and slightly warmer temperatures in the low to mid 70s midweek.

Rain moves back into the forecast Thursday/Friday as another cool front moves through at the end of the week.