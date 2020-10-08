Brian Looks At Your Thursday and the Weekend Ahead!

Weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The warm temperatures will continue for at least one more day before we start to feel some indirect impacts from Hurricane Delta. Thursday, we’ll see temps topping out in the upper 80’s with some spots probably touching 90. Then come Friday, we’ll start to see some extreme outer bands of Delta make their way northward, possibly into the Chattahoochee Valley. But, the main show for us won’t be until Saturday. So, Friday night football actually looks pretty decent, with a passing shower or two.

Saturday, we’ll be WEATHER AWARE, as that’ll be when what’s left of Delta passes the closest, still several hundred miles away though. Expect rain and gusty winds Saturday afternoon and evening, so you might want to put away any lose items that could easily blow away. For Sunday, things will start to wind down as Delta quickly moves out, with gradual clearing by Monday.

Late Tuesday, we’ll see a cold front come through that will welcome back the cooler temperatures and beautiful sunny weather by Wednesday.

Thanks for watching WRBL News 3 and have a good night! Brian

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Election Results

Full Election Results

7 Day Forecast

Wednesday

88° / 61°
Mostly clear
Mostly clear 10% 88° 61°

Thursday

88° / 69°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 88° 69°

Friday

80° / 71°
Showers possible in the afternoon
Showers possible in the afternoon 40% 80° 71°

Saturday

82° / 70°
Scattered thunderstorms possible
Scattered thunderstorms possible 50% 82° 70°

Sunday

81° / 67°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 81° 67°

Monday

86° / 66°
More sun than clouds
More sun than clouds 20% 86° 66°

Tuesday

80° / 58°
Chance of afternoon showers
Chance of afternoon showers 30% 80° 58°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

72°

11 PM
Clear
0%
72°

70°

12 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
70°

68°

1 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
68°

67°

2 AM
Mostly Clear
0%
67°

66°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
66°

65°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
65°

64°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

64°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
64°

63°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
63°

62°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
62°

65°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
65°

71°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
71°

77°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
0%
77°

81°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
81°

84°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
84°

85°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

86°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
86°

86°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
86°

85°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
85°

82°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
82°

79°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
79°

77°

9 PM
Cloudy
0%
77°

75°

10 PM
Cloudy
0%
75°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories