A dry and sunny week ahead as an area of dry air has moved into our area. We may also see a few stray clouds later in the day as things heat up. This front to our south will help keep any moisture and storms that develop in the gulf to the south of our region.

Our temperatures will drop back into the lower 60s and even the upper 50s tonight before warming to the upper 80s by tomorrow afternoon. Later this week, temperatures will start to warm back up as we see lows in the mid-60s and afternoon highs in the upper 80s/upper 90s.

For our extended forecast, this area of high pressure will keep anything tropical from disturbing our region. However, once this area of high pressure begins to move out of the region, we will return to more moist conditions and begin to have more rain in our forecast.