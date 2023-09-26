6:00 PM Weather Update:

Columbus, Ga. (WRBL)-Showers and storms bubbling up this afternoon along the stalled front. Unfortunately, most areas will not see much relief from these dry conditions. Rain chances will quickly fizzle out after sunset but the clouds will hang around overnight.

Temperatures will dip back down into the upper 60s tomorrow morning, so get ready for areas of patchy fog for your Wednesday morning commute. Afternoon highs will be cooler tomorrow as temperatures struggle to get out of the upper 70s. There will be one more chance for showers and storms throughout the day tomorrow, but it will be hit or miss for many of us.

This will be the last chance for showers and storms in the extended forecast. This front will begin to move out Thursday causing clouds to decrease throughout the day. Temperatures will start to warm back up starting Thursday. Highs will be in the upper 80s again by Friday afternoon, and these temperatures will linger through the start of next week.