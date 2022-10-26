Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Thanks to the passage of yesterday’s cool front, conditions will remain slightly cooler with readings dipping into the lower 70s this afternoon. Tomorrow morning will be chillier with temperatures dropping into the upper 40s before warming back into the 70s.

However, we will start to see a slight warming trend with temperatures in the morning reaching back into the upper 50s with afternoon highs remaining in the lower 70s for the duration of our weekend. As we head through next week this warming trend will continue further, with readings reaching into the upper 70s by Thursday, with morning lows in the lower 50s.



Our next system will move through Sunday afternoon into Monday, which will bring our next chance of some much-needed rain. Ahead of this system, we will see an increase in cloud cover on Saturday and Sunday mornings. This system will bring scattered showers and storms on Sunday with rain lightening up Monday morning. Clouds will decrease throughout Monday afternoon, and by Tuesday, we can expect to see a lot more sunshine.



TRACKING THE TROPICS: We are keeping an eye on two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic and Caribbean. A tropical disturbance off the coast of the Dominican Republic currently has a 50% chance of forming into a cyclone in the next 5 days. The current models project that this system will travel northward but will be pushed back into the Atlantic thanks to Sunday’s system moving across the US.

Another disturbance located in the Caribbean has a 40% chance of forming in the next 5 days. Current projections expect this system to move into the Gulf of Mexico the first week of November. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the track of this system, but we will keep you updated as the latest models come in.