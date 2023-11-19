Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A chilly Sunday morning as lows dropped almost 20 degrees. Northern counties woke up to readings in the mid 30s while other saw mid 40s. Readings will heat up pretty quickly with highs reaching the low 70s later this afternoon. Sunny, calm conditions linger for the rest of our Sunday.

Cloud quickly move back into the forecast Monday morning ahead of our next storm system and winds will begin to pick up that afternoon.

Showers and storms will likely move in Tuesday morning and may impact our morning commute. The best chance for severe storms will remain to our west. One or two of these storms, primarily Columbus south, could be strong to severe as they move into the News 3 area.

Conditions clear in time for Thanksgiving, leaving only a few passing clouds throughout the day. Temperatures will trend cooler for the holiday with highs only in the mid to upper 50s and lows in the low 40s.