Chance for a few showers and storms today but all eyes will be on the Gulf of Mexico over the next couple of days.

A few showers and storms will be possible today as we continue our summer pattern. Highs today will reach the low to mid 90s with it feeling more like the upper 90s this afternoon.

Temperatures will continue to stay near average through at least Friday, showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon each day due to the heat and humidity.

The big story will be the tropics by the end of the week and into this weekend. An area of low pressure will continue to spin out of the southeast and into the Gulf of Mexico over the next few days, once it moves here it will have the chance to develop into a tropical disturbance. It is way too early to talk specifics and what kind of impacts this may have for us here in the Valley but if you have any plans that may take you to the Florida panhandle and even west to the Texas coast, pay close attention to the forecast over the next few days.