Chance for showers this afternoon and evening.

Not as cold this morning thanks to an approaching system, temperatures starting off in the upper 30s to low 40s for most of the area. A few sprinkles will be possible this morning but the best chance for showers will be late this afternoon, mainly after 2 PM and into the evening. We’ll get a little break after 6 PM and then a few more showers will be possible overnight and early Saturday morning.

By Saturday afternoon clouds will begin to decrease so don’t be surprised if you see a little bit of sun shining through before the day is done. This will be short lived as more clouds and another chance of showers moves in on Sunday afternoon and evening. Sunday will not be a wash out by any means, you may have to dodge a stray shower or two if you have outdoor plans.

Staying unsettled into early next week with a chance for showers on Monday but a strong cold front will arrive Tuesday. This front will bring heavier rain and the chance for a few thunderstorms, cold air will arrive behind the front for Wednesday and Thursday of next week.