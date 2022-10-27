COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL)- We will continue to see a warming trend with temperatures warming into the mid-70s by tomorrow afternoon, with morning lows in the mid-50s. However, our next system moving in Saturday night into Sunday will give us a short break with readings dipping back into the lower 70s Sunday.

After the system moves out of our area, we will see temperatures warm back into the mid-70s by Monday afternoon. Readings for the rest of the week will remain stable with highs in the mid-70s and lows in the mid-50s despite a small chance of showers on Wednesday.



Our next system will move through Saturday night into Sunday morning, which will bring our next chance of some much-needed rain. Ahead of this system, we will see an increase in cloud cover on Saturday afternoon. This system will bring scattered showers and storms on Sunday morning with rain lightening up throughout the day.

We may see a few lingering clouds throughout Monday, but by Tuesday we will see a lot more sunshine once those clouds clear up. We will have a small chance of rain next Wednesday thanks to another system moving through, but this remains a little uncertain at this time.



TRACKING THE TROPICS: We are keeping an eye on two tropical disturbances in the Atlantic and Caribbean. A tropical disturbance off the coast of the Dominican Republic currently has a 40% chance of forming into a cyclone in the next 5 days. The current models project that this system will travel northward but will be pushed back into the Atlantic thanks to Sunday’s system moving across the US.

Another disturbance located in the Caribbean has a 50% chance of forming in the next 5 days. Current projections expect this system to move into the Gulf of Mexico the first week of November. There is a lot of uncertainty regarding the track of this system, but it is expected to become a tropical depression by next week with the current models.