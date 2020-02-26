Chilly air arrives tonight

A few spotty showers and sprinkles will be possible late this afternoon and early evening as the second cold front moves across the Chattahoochee Valley. Expect temperatures to briefly warm up to the upper 50s to low 60s then fall quickly with a gusty northwest wind behind the front.

Get ready shot of cold air, as clouds gradually decrease tonight, we’ll see our temperatures dropping into the upper 30s and by Thursday morning, into the middle 30s with sun and high clouds. Lots of sun on Thursday just cool and breezy for the afternoon with highs in the low 50s.

Dry and sunny through the end of the week and weekend, look for more clouds on Monday and our next chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder by Tuesday of next week.