Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A beautiful day to start 2024 with temperatures warming into the upper 50s and 60s. A cold front passing through this afternoon will help drop readings into the lower 30s and even upper 20s by tomorrow morning.

With breezy conditions lingering through the morning, feel like values will be in the 20s. After a chilly start for our Tuesday, highs will warm into the mid 50s.

Clouds will build tomorrow ahead of our next system set to move in Wednesday. This low pressure system will bring scattered showers starting Wednesday afternoon, ending by Thursday morning. As highs struggle to get out of the 40s, this will be a cold rain on Wednesday.

Behind this low, readings will drop into the 20s again by Friday morning. A secondary low pressure system will bring another round of rain for our weekend. Scattered showers are set to move in early Saturday morning, and will last through Saturday night.