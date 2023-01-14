After a chilly start this morning, temperatures will warm slightly into the upper 40s by this afternoon. While there are a few clouds lingering this morning, conditions will start to clear by this afternoon.

We will see another drop in temperatures tomorrow morning with readings dipping into the upper 20s. With winds calming by tomorrow morning, many of us will see frost early Sunday morning. These chilly conditions will linger through the start of this coming week with many of us seeing sub-freezing temperatures again on Monday. As a result, we will have areas of patchy frost for those of us that manage to get below 32 degrees.

We will stay dry through Tuesday morning, when a system will bring widespread showers to the News 3 area. These showers will last throughout the day before moving out in the early morning hours Wednesday. After a quick break in the rain, we will see showers move back in Wednesday afternoon thanks to a secondary system moving across the southeast. These showers will continue through Thursday night.

Following our drop in readings Sunday, we will see temperatures start to warm up as we head into the week. Ahead of our first system, readings will climb into the upper 60s by Tuesday. Conditions will continue to warm as the secondary system moves closer, with readings rising into the lower 70s by Thursday.