Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- After the strong low-pressure system that brought strong winds and heavy rain early Sunday morning, expect below average temperatures for the week ahead. Tomorrow morning our northern counties including Chambers, Harris, Lee, Talbot, Troup, and Meriwether counties are under a Freeze Warning until 10/11 AM. The rest of the News 3 viewing area is under a Freeze Watch until 10/11 AM, however Freeze Warnings could be extended further south.

Tomorrow afternoon, readings will rise into the upper 50s; however, many of us will see below freezing temperatures yet again Wednesday morning. Readings will begin to slowly warm as we head further into the week with highs in the low 70s by Thursday afternoon.

Our next chance of rain comes on St. Patrick’s Day. Showers will begin Friday morning and Friday evening a scattered storms will pass through. These showers will last through Saturday morning.