Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A chilly and windy day to end the week. Readings struggled get out of the upper 40s this afternoon, and with breezy conditions added into the mix, feel like values were in the lower 40s.

Readings will drop back into the lower 30s tonight, and winds will die back down by tomorrow morning. While portions of northern Alabama and northern Georgia could see trace amounts of snow, we will stay dry and cold for the start of our weekend.

Looking clear but chilly for New Year’s Eve festivities. Temperatures will drop into the 30s quickly after sunset. Morning temperatures will warm up slightly Monday morning ahead of our next cold front. This system will bring some showers in the afternoon for our New Year’s Day.

Lows drop back into the lower 30s behind this front by Tuesday. A second system will bring a better chance for rainfall midweek, starting Wednesday afternoon.