Chilly Start, nice afternoon ahead

Chilly start to our Wednesday morning with temperatures in the upper 40s to low 50s, most of the area running 15 to almost 30 degrees cooler than 24 hours ago.
Warming up nicely for the afternoon with highs in the low to middle 70s and plenty of sunshine. Another chilly night ahead as temperatures dip into the upper 40s to low 50s once again, sunny skies for most of the afternoon on Thursday with highs in the low to middle 70s once again.
Clouds increase late Thursday into early Friday morning, a chance for showers and rumbles of thunder will be possible off and on Friday afternoon into the evening. Due to cloud cover and the chance of rain we’ll keep high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s.