COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Clouds have moved back making for an overcast evening as we wrap up the weekend. A few light sprinkles will be possible, but most of the clouds will be gone by daybreak Monday morning as temperatures fall into the 40s.

Sunny afternoon on tap to start the week with temperatures only climbing into the mid to upper 60s for Monday and Tuesday. Clear skies remain as high pressure is built in across the eastern United States.

Midweek temperatures warm into the low 70s ahead of our next storm system Friday. You’ll notice increasing cloud coverage and slightly warmer overnight lows Thursday before the rain chance arrives.

Friday expect isolated showers and storms with mostly cloudy to overcast sky conditions. Timing is a little fluid with this system at the moment, but appears to be gone in time for Saturday and Sunday.