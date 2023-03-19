Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Freeze Warnings this morning until 11 AM ET as temperatures dip into the lower 30s. With winds gusting up to 20 mph, our wind chill temperatures feel almost ten degrees cooler.

Monday morning temperatures will drop further into the upper 20s, so once again, the entire News 3 area are under Freeze Warnings tomorrow morning. While the wind chill will not be as harsh tomorrow morning, it will feel like we are in the lower 20s tomorrow morning.

After Monday, readings will begin to warm to more Spring like temperatures. Near average Wednesday as afternoon highs warm into the lower 70s. Thursday readings will warm over 10 degrees in 24 hours as afternoon highs reach into lower 80s.

The rain will return to our forecast next weekend as another cold front moves through the southeast, bringing showers and storms. These showers will begin to move in late Friday and will linger through out our weekend as this system stalls over the southeast.