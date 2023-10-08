Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Artic air has moved into the News 3 area this morning, bringing the coldest air we have experienced since early May. Temperatures this morning dropped into the mid 40s and even upper 30s across parts of Fort Moore and Greenville.

Today: This afternoon will remain dry and highs will warm into the lower 70s, but some areas will not get into the upper 60s. Alabama counties still have Red Flag Warnings until 7pm tonight due to low humidity levels and breezy conditions.

Rest of the week: Monday will see another chilly morning as lows once again drop into the mid 40s. Heading toward the rest of the week, clouds will begin to build by Tuesday afternoon ahead of a gulf low. This gulf low will being a few showers by Wednesday afternoon and these will continue through the early afternoon on Thursday.

Another chance for measurable rainfall will come thanks to a cool front moving through the southeast on Friday. This will bring a few stray showers throughout the day Friday. Behind the front conditions will be breezy for next weekend.