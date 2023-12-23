Your Christmas Weekend will start out nice with lots of sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 60s. Great weather for some last minute Christmas shopping.

Christmas Eve will be mostly cloudy but remain dry for most of the day, so if you do have some last minute shopping to do you should be okay. But, Sunday evening, we will start to see some isolated showers enter the region and then as we go through the overnight into Christmas Day, the rain will pick up in intensity and in coverage.

Christmas Day will start out very wet, but the one bit of good news, we don’t expect any severe weather with this system. We can’t rule a rumble of thunder or two, especially south of Columbus, but nothing severe. The rain will taper off a bit as we go though the afternoon, becoming isolated by Monday night into Tuesday morning with some leftover stray showers possible.

Tuesday will feature mostly cloudy conditions with highs in the mid to upper 60s.

Wednesday we’ll start to see more sunshine enter the picture with more seasonable temperatures across the area with highs near 60°.

Thursday and Friday, we’ll see mostly sunny conditions with temperatures below average with highs only in the mid 50s and overnight lows in the 30s. Some frost will be possible for Friday morning.

Have a great weekend! Happy Holidays and Merry Christmas!

Meteorologist Brian Thomas