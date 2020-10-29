Citronelle Police Chief: City a ‘war zone’ after Hurricane Zeta

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken, Wednesday, Oct. 28, 2020, at 1 p.m. EDT, and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Zeta in the Gulf of Mexico nearing Louisiana. (NOAA via AP)

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Citronelle Police Chief Tyler Norris said the city is a “war zone” after Hurricane Zeta pummeled through Wednesday night.

Norris said they are currently working rescues and helping injured residents.

Mayor Jason Stringer said, “Citronelle is destroyed!!!  Stay home and off the roads please.  We have people hurt that we are trying to help and we do not need anyone else hurt.”

Stringer said trees and power lines are down all over the town, and he has asked Alabama Power to kill the power grid here in Citronelle to ensure the safety of first responders.

“Please stay off the roadways. If you have a generator make sure that it is in a well ventilated area and that you do not feed power back into the grid,” Stringer said.

