Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- This morning we had a wide range of temperatures as some areas in Barbour county struggled to drop into the upper 50s while Talbot and Taylor county once again saw mid to upper 40s. For the rest of our Tuesday, temperatures will continue to warm into the upper 70s but some of us will hit the 80s degree mark. Outside conditions will be absolutely beautiful with only high clouds.

Heading through the rest of the week, we will continue to trend drier with moderate drought conditions reaching south of Columbus. Highs will remain stable in the lower 80s, however, morning lows will continue to heat up into the upper 50s and 60s by next week. Halloween weekend is looking absolutely beautiful with highs in the lower 80s and alot of sunshine in store for this weekend.

In the extended forecast, our next chance for rain will move in midweek next week thanks to a cool front. It is still too early to tell how much rainfall we will see from this system.

Hurricane Tammy is still spinning out in the Atlantic this afternoon as a Category 1 storm. Heading through the rest of the week, Tammy will take a westward turn in the next few days before weakening.