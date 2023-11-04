Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another chilly start this morning with morning lows in the upper 30s/lower 40s. Temperatures will warm up into the mid 70s later this afternoon and conditions will remain clear for the rest of the weekend.

Heading toward the start of the week, readings will start to warm up. Highs will warm into the lower 80s by Tuesday and will hold steady through Thursday. Lows will warm into the upper 50s by Friday.

A shortwave Monday will bring a few passing clouds in the afternoon, but conditions will clear back up Tuesday. Clouds will move back in Thursday afternoon ahead of a cool front. This cool front will likely move through Friday and will be our next chance for a few showers.