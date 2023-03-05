Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Clear skies in store for the rest of the weekend. Temperatures today will reach into the upper 70s this afternoon.

The clouds will return to the forecast briefly Monday morning, but conditions will clear as we head further into the afternoon. Temperatures will warm back into the 80s by Monday afternoon, with lows in the 50s.

Showers will return to the forecast Tuesday, with a few light passing showers possible throughout the day. Our forecast will become more unsettled as we head toward the end of the week as the chance of rain increases daily. Stray showers are expected for the remainder of the workweek, however this weekend we will see more wide spread showers. Readings will cool back into the mid-60s by Thursday before quickly rebounding into the 70s by Friday.