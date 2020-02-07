Clipped by a Clipper and another shot of rain and then the sun returns

We have another shortwave or “Clipper” type system tonight through the morning bringing showers through the morning and very little chance for snow flurries this far south. You will have to go as far north as Atlanta and up to the georgia mountains with this storm system. We will clear late and hstill remain cold with highs into the lower 50s but sunshine all day returns Sunday with lower to mid 60s for highs…

NEXT WEEK:

We will see more sunshine and drier air until our next cold front arrives. The problem with this one is that it will stall next week. This will allow for warm and humid air to be trapped south of this front. Anytime we see these type of cold fronts stall across the southeast, it’ll bring us intermittent showers, with a few weak disturbances riding along the front.

Yes, we will be back into the 70s…So this colder forecast will be short lived again.