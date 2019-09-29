Closing out September above average

Sunday remains dry and hot as we transition back with high pressure in control. As we start the week, temperatures remain in the mid to upper 90s with temperatures 10 degrees plus above average and likely to close out the month of September with 29/30 days above average and two new record highs.

For the majority of this week, no shot of measurable rainfall. We might skirt a few more record highs Wednesday and Thursday.

More clouds and increasing humidity will be noticeable as we round out the upcoming week and as of right now a frontal boundary will bring scattered showers and storms to the region on Sunday with a good chance coming next Monday.