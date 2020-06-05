Cloud phenomenon “rolls”into the valley

Weather

The roll cloud phenomenon defined HERE…

Leading edge of another outflow line of showers and storms advancing through Chambers County, Alabama. Credit: Shelby Legear
The sky is opening up here in Ellerslie, GA from the first round of storms. Outflow winds creating this smooth layer effect, of a shelf type or roll cloud as the storm advances. Credit: Ben Wyatt

