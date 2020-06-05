Skip to content
Cloud phenomenon “rolls”into the valley
Weather
by:
Bob Jeswald
Posted:
Jun 5, 2020 / 07:40 PM EDT
/
Updated:
Jun 5, 2020 / 07:40 PM EDT
The roll cloud phenomenon defined HERE…
Leading edge of another outflow line of showers and storms advancing through Chambers County, Alabama. Credit: Shelby Legear
The sky is opening up here in Ellerslie, GA from the first round of storms. Outflow winds creating this smooth layer effect, of a shelf type or roll cloud as the storm advances. Credit: Ben Wyatt
