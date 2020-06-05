Cloud phenomenon “rolls”into the valley

As far as Cristobal we are watching our southern most counties Clay, Quitman, and Randolph Counties. Most of us will remain high and dry with sinking air farther north and east in Alabama and Georgia. But where the outermost band lifts north there could be brief torrential rain, strong wind gusts, and weak spin-up tornadoes 🌪.

Once the post remnants of Cristobal lifts across Louisiana and interacts with a cool dry front it will increase our showers, with measurable rainfall Tuesday-Wednesday, then Thursday-our following weekend it’s all back to the summer-like dry weather.