Clouds and sun mixed in the forecast, with rain coming back Friday and through the weekend

The forecast for the next 48 hours will remain the same, with readings in the mid-80s and overnight lows in the lower 60s.

Friday morning a cool front enters the region and a weak squall line seems to weaken across east central Alabama. Showers and a few storms will be present. The front then moves across the entire region but then stalls but this could change.

Friday Afternoon and Evening: The daytime heating may help to support energy across the area, which means a few storms may elevate to significant levels. Brief heavy rainfall and gusty winds.

Saturday and Sunday: All subject to change in the forecast, so be prepared for several scenarios. The area of low pressure will form across the Gulf along the stalled-out front, which will bring showers and storms throughout the entire day Saturday, with this lingering on the backside, Sunday morning.