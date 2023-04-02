Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- More enjoyable conditions outside for your Sunday, with clear skies to start the day. However clouds will begin to move in from the south soon after midday, and will continue to build as we head into the evening. Today will be cooler, as afternoon highs fails to get out of the mid-70s.

Tomorrow morning is or next chance for measurable rainfall, with some areas seeing over an inch. After heavy rain moving through with Monday mornings system, there will be a few storms following tomorrow evening.

For our Tuesday and Wednesday, staying dry but clouds will linger ahead of our next system. Tuesday afternoon temperatures will quickly warm back up into the mid 80s, and by Wednesday, into the upper 80s.

Later this week, our First Alert Forecast will become even more unsettled, as a front begins to stall over the southeast. This will bring scattered showers and storms beginning Thursday morning, and these showers will continue as we head into next weekend. Rain and continued cloud cover will keep our temperatures cooler, and readings will drop into the 60s by Saturday.