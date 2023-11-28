Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A chilly start to the day as readings dropped anywhere from the mid-30s to upper-40s. Passing morning clouds will clear by midmorning, leaving behind clear conditions heading into the afternoon. Highs this evening will only warm into the low to mid 50s, and conditions will be quite breezy with gusts up to 20 mph.

Temperatures tomorrow morning drop even further, down into the 20s by Wednesday morning. Winds will be calmer tomorrow, so wind chill values will not be as severe but frost will be possible. One last day of freezing temperatures will be possible Thursday before a warm up at the end of the week.

Ahead of our next storm system, readings will warm into the 40s by Thursday morning. This system will bring scattered showers and storms starting early Friday. Rain chances will linger throughout the weekend and into the start of next week. Readings will warm into the 70s by Saturday afternoon.