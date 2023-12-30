Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A chilly start to our weekend with temperatures in the low to mid 30s this morning. Even though we are seeing passing clouds this morning, clouds will start to move out this afternoon. Afternoon highs will struggle once again to warm above the upper 40s.

Staying clear through the rest of the weekend but temperatures will continue to stay frigid. Tomorrow morning is still on track to be our coldest morning over the next few days. Lows tomorrow will drop into the 20s.

On New Year’s Day we are tracking another cold front moving through. While the possibility of showers is low, we will likely only see increasing clouds that afternoon.

A second system moving in midweek will bring a better chance for measurable rainfall starting Wednesday. Behind this system morning temperatures will warming up briefly into the 40s on Thursday morning.