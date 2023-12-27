Columbus, GA (WRBL)- One last day of clouds today before they finally move out early tomorrow morning thanks to tomorrow’s cold front. Readings this afternoon warmed into the 50s and 60s, and once again, warmer highs were across our Georgia counties.

After a clouds start for your Thursday, we will see clear and breezy conditions for the rest of the day. Readings will trend cooler in the afternoon following the passage of the front earlier in the day. Highs will only reach into the mid 50s.

By Friday morning lows will drop into the lower 30s, but with breezy conditions lingering, many of use will feel like we are in the 20s. Chilly morning readings will linger through the rest of the First Alert Forecast, and frost will be likely through the weekend.

A secondary cold front is set to move in for New Year’s Day, bringing showers later in the afternoon. After a slight warm-up on New Years Day morning, readings will drop back into the lower 30s and upper 20s by Tuesday. Frost will once again be likely heading further into next week.