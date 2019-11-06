Clouds increase for a shot of late day rain Thursday, A cooler sunny weekend ahead.

We are in store for some changes and hopefully some much-needed rain in this upcoming forecast. Thursday clouds will increase rapidly, and rain will start to come into the region across east Alabama and then across our Georgia counties after sunset. Possibility of seeing a few rumbles of thunder south of Columbus. Again, there will be some measurable rain across the two state area.

This is a cold front and it will feel much colder Friday evening but clear for Friday night football. Saturday morning get ready for those upper 30s for the Fountain City Classic tailgaters. And for the morning Veterans Day Parade, be sure to bundle up!

Next week is a bigger story with some of the coldest year of the season, rain snow across, Mississippi and northern Alabama, but not enough to cause travel headaches. It will become breezy and windy by middle of next week, so we’ll be tracking the storm, late Monday into Tuesday as it brings in another shot of rain in the extended forecast. Wind chill values in the morning for Wednesday morning.