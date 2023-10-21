Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Starting off the weekend cooler and clear as Saturday morning temperatures dropped into the lower 40s-lower 50s. For the first half of the day, expect clear skies, but clouds will start to move in later this afternoon. Mostly cloudy skies will be in the forecast later tonight. Temperatures will warm quickly into the upper 70s and lower 80s later this evening.

Tomorrow, we will see mostly cloudy conditions has these clouds continue to move through. Most of us will see a few breaks of sun throughout the day. Afternoon highs will trend slightly warmer again tomorrow in the lower 80s.

Once these clouds move out early Monday morning, we will enjoy a few days of sunshine at the start of the week. However, clouds to start to roll back into the forecast midweek ahead of our next storm system.

Temperatures will hold steady in the upper 70s/lower 80s for the rest of the First Alert Forecast, and morning lows will stay in the low to mid 50s.