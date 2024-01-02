Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- Another day of clear skies and cool temperatures. Readings this afternoon struggled to get out of the lower 50s. Overnight lows will drop right back into the the lower 30s ahead of tomorrow afternoon’s system.

This low pressure system will bring scattered showers by midday tomorrow and lasting through the evening. While this rain will not be heavy, it will be cold rain as temperatures tomorrow afternoon won’t get out of the 40s.

This weekend we will be tracking another low pressure system bringing another round of showers. This system, however, will likely bring heavy rain starting Friday night. Rain chances taper back off by Saturday afternoon.

After a brief break from the rain for the end of the weekend, we start to watch a third system moving in midweek that could bring a few storms.