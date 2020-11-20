Clouds on the increase and temperatures rise ahead of a Thanksgiving Eve Storm

The forecast is looking good, with a few more clouds and warmer readings. The chances for rainfall will be low for the weekend with the front that clips the region Sunday through Monday.

Our main focus is for the holiday travel forecast especially next week late Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon. There’s a set-up for a few storms ahead of a cold front, which may become strong to severe.

Thanksgiving Day: We are looking good and conditions will remain mild. Another late front moves on Saturday late. This front will pack a punch.