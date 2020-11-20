 

Clouds on the increase and temperatures rise ahead of a Thanksgiving Eve Storm

The forecast is looking good, with a few more clouds and warmer readings. The chances for rainfall will be low for the weekend with the front that clips the region Sunday through Monday.

Our main focus is for the holiday travel forecast especially next week late Tuesday through Wednesday afternoon. There’s a set-up for a few storms ahead of a cold front, which may become strong to severe.

Thanksgiving Day: We are looking good and conditions will remain mild. Another late front moves on Saturday late. This front will pack a punch.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

74° / 49°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 74° 49°

Saturday

75° / 52°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 10% 75° 52°

Sunday

75° / 53°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 75° 53°

Monday

68° / 44°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 68° 44°

Tuesday

69° / 52°
Sunshine
Sunshine 0% 69° 52°

Wednesday

73° / 58°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 60% 73° 58°

Thursday

73° / 55°
Chance of showers
Chance of showers 40% 73° 55°

