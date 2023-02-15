Columbus (WRBL)- Clouds continuing to move into tonight and early Thursday. After readings in the mid-70s we will continue to see a warming trend with afternoon highs Thursday in the upper 70s.

We are WEATHER AWARE beginning Thursday evening until Friday morning (7PM Thursday- 6AM Friday). A line of strong to severe storms will begin to make its way through the southeast tomorrow. The greatest risk for severe storms remains across east Alabama, but the News 3 viewing area is still at risk for strong damaging winds and an isolated tornado.

Once this system passes, we will remain dry for our weekend and into next week. Readings will cool back off into the lower 30s Saturday morning with afternoon highs in the 50s. Temperatures will quickly rebound into the 70s by Monday with morning lows in the mid-40s.

Our next chance of rain will come mid-week when a front stalls and brings us a chance for stray showers for both Tuesday and Wednesday.