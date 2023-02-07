Readings this afternoon continuing to warm up with afternoon highs reaching into the upper 60s and even lower 70s. Clouds will continue to roll in through the night, leaving us with mostly cloudy skies for our Wednesday. While most of us will remain dry, some of us may see a stray shower Wednesday evening ahead of our next system.

Thursday winds will begin to pick up ahead of our Thursday evening system with wind gusts of up to 25 mph. We will see a few showers Thursday morning ahead of the main front, but these showers will be persistent throughout the entire day.

We are under a marginal risk for severe weather Thursday and into Friday morning. While current models do show the line weakening as it moves across Alabama, we may still see some strong thunderstorms Thursday night/ Friday morning.

A secondary system will bring another chance of rain throughout the day on Friday. As this system begins to move out of the southeast, it will begin to stall, causing a few stray showers again Saturday evening.

Readings will begin to cool back off following these systems late this week. Temperatures will drop into the lower 40s Saturday morning with afternoon highs in the low-50s. Readings will drop even further into the 30s for our Sunday and Monday. However, temperatures will quickly rebound as we head into next week, warming back into the mid-60s Monday afternoon.