 

Clouds will be outdone by the sun and the rain goes away for awhile

Weather

The clouds are hanging-on in this First Alert Forecast. The cold front is already moving through and cooler air will build-in behind this system for the weekend forecast.

There’s no rainfall with this system because the front has brought a drier air mass with it and it has pushed the storm system off towards the west into the Gulf of Mexico.

The remainder of this 7-day forecast will be uneventful, mostly sunny, with no rain for several days. High pressure across the mid-Atlantic will help stave-off any significant systems in the very extended forecast for almost 9 days.

Of course, this is spring-like weather, which means the weather can change in an instant, so stay tuned and enjoy these upcoming days.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

63° / 46°
Clear
Clear 0% 63° 46°

Saturday

59° / 36°
AM Clouds/PM Sun
AM Clouds/PM Sun 4% 59° 36°

Sunday

65° / 35°
Sunny
Sunny 1% 65° 35°

Monday

68° / 37°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 68° 37°

Tuesday

69° / 43°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 5% 69° 43°

Wednesday

74° / 48°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 6% 74° 48°

Thursday

77° / 53°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 8% 77° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

63°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
63°

59°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
59°

57°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
1%
57°

56°

10 PM
Cloudy
1%
56°

54°

11 PM
Cloudy
1%
54°

52°

12 AM
Cloudy
1%
52°

52°

1 AM
Cloudy
1%
52°

51°

2 AM
Cloudy
2%
51°

50°

3 AM
Cloudy
2%
50°

49°

4 AM
Cloudy
1%
49°

49°

5 AM
Cloudy
1%
49°

48°

6 AM
Cloudy
1%
48°

47°

7 AM
Cloudy
3%
47°

48°

8 AM
Cloudy
4%
48°

49°

9 AM
Cloudy
1%
49°

51°

10 AM
Cloudy
1%
51°

52°

11 AM
Cloudy
0%
52°

55°

12 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
55°

56°

1 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
56°

57°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

57°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

58°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
0%
58°

57°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
57°

56°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
56°

