Clouds will be outdone by the sun and the rain goes away for awhile

The clouds are hanging-on in this First Alert Forecast. The cold front is already moving through and cooler air will build-in behind this system for the weekend forecast.

There’s no rainfall with this system because the front has brought a drier air mass with it and it has pushed the storm system off towards the west into the Gulf of Mexico.

The remainder of this 7-day forecast will be uneventful, mostly sunny, with no rain for several days. High pressure across the mid-Atlantic will help stave-off any significant systems in the very extended forecast for almost 9 days.

Of course, this is spring-like weather, which means the weather can change in an instant, so stay tuned and enjoy these upcoming days.