MONDAY: We'll see an area of low pressure in the northern Gulf of Mexico track eastward bringing with it a chance of rain to the Chattahoochee Valley. Some areas in north Georgia, and west central and north Alabama could see some snow, but here, it's going to be all rain, although a chilly rain. Highs Monday will only reach the mid 40's after morning low's down into the mid 30's.

TUESDAY: After some early morning showers, skies turn partly cloudy with highs getting into the mid 50's. Lows Tuesday morning will be down in the mid to upper 30's.