Clouds will linger but a pleasant day ahead.

Clouds may linger but expect today to be pleasant with highs reach the upper 70s to low 80s. A few stray sprinkles or showers not ruled out this evening but look for a mainly dry and calm end to the day.  A cold front will advance across the area on Saturday and this will keep cloud cover around and the chance for a few showers.

Feeling like Fall behind the front with high temperatures in the middle 70s, this is about 10 degrees below average for this time of the year. We’ll finally start to see more sun by the beginning of next week and for the first day of Fall (Tuesday) we’ll have sunny skies and comfortable temperatures. 

We’ll stay dry through the middle of next week with our next chance for a few showers by the end of next week.

